AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

In continuation of the celebration of Rashtriya Potion Maah, wing-wise workshops were organised to sensitise students about health and hygiene. The Pre-Primary wing students watched a movie highlighting the importance of handwashing followed by a general discussion. The students from classes I to VIII attended a session organised by Savlon related to health and hygiene. Tips to maintain healthy lifestyle and promote hygiene were shared with the students. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged the students to create awareness about the nutrition month and continue with good practices related to students’ health.
