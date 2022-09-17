AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school, in collaboration with Sohana Hospital, organised a mammogram session for teaching and non-teaching faculty members and their families. An interactive session was held by Dr Sandeep Kukkar, MD, Oncologist, Sohana hospital, where he spoke about cancer, its reasons and how to take preventive measures to detect it at initial stages. School faculty and their families got the screening done. Dr Jasmine Kalra presented a token of gratitude and appreciation to Dr Sandeep Kukkar and Pankhuri, representative from Sohana hospital. Associate Director Parnika Singh presented the token of appreciation to Dr Himani. Sohana hospital presented mementoes to the heads and the coordinator.