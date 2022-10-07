AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. The assembly commenced with Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. The vision and teachings of the Father of the Nation were discussed, followed by a skit emphasising upon good moral values. The assembly concluded with the national anthem. A quiz on the life of Mahatma Gandhi was organised for Class IV and V. Class III participated in a slogan-writing competition on non-violence. Associate Director Parnika Kalra and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla urged the students to follow the path of non-violence and tolerance.