AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Diwali. Students learnt about the significance of the festival. A blend of musical and dance activities by toddlers and Iqbal House marked the festivities. A rally to create awareness about celebrating eco-friendly Diwali was taken out by the secondary students. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla extended their best wishes to the students and staff.
