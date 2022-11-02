AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school bagged the first position in the senior category and the second position in the junior category in the Inter-School Gurmat Contest held at Gurdwara, Phase X, Mohali. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the winners.
