AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

On the occasion of Guru Nanak jayanti, a special assembly was organised by the school's Shakespeare House. This was followed by singing of a shabad. The winning performance of the Inter-School Gurmat contest added to the religious fervour. Candles were lit and sweets were distributed among all. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla extended their best wishes to one and all.
