AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To celebrate Children's Day a special assembly was organised at the school. The school choir welcomed the students with a melodious performance. The significance of the day and how children are the best creation of God was brought forth. Students participated in a series of fun-filled activities. The pre-primary kids watched ' Pets united' during movie time. The primary wing had calligraphy and newspaper reading competitions. Classes VI to VIII participated in 3D rose making activity, quiz on Jawahar Lal Nehru and calligraphy. Classes IX , X and XII had a friendly basketball match. The Associate Director Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla greeted kthe students on the occasion.
