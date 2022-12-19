AKSIPS 65 Smart School, Mohali

Keeping in sync with the mission of the Fit India Movement to bring about behavioural changes in students and help them move towards a more physically active lifestyle, a plethora of physical activities, including yoga and aerobics, were organised for the secondary and senior secondary level students. A workshop to create awareness on physical fitness was organised at the school, too. The Associate Director Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged students to spend half an hour everyday on physical activities to stay fit and active.