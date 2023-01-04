The Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab organised a grand event to honour teachers for their contribution in the field of education. Teachers from various schools of Punjab were present at the felicitation ceremony. Neetaa Munjal, PGT English & Coordinator of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, was awarded the Best Teacher Award. Associate Director Parnika Kalra and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated her for her achievement.