AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Krish of Class IV brought laurels for the school by bagging the bronze medal in the Punjab Inter-School Skating Championship in the under-11 quad boys’ category. School Administrator Sidhant, Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated him and encouraged him to win many more competitions.
