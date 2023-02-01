AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school celebrated Republic Day under the guidance of Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Adminstrator Sidhant, Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla.The Principal hoisted the National Flag. The campus was abuzz with a series of activities for classes VI to VIII. The Primary wing also participated in show and tell and quiz competitions. Toddlers participated in flag-making and colouring activities. Senior secondary students participated in group discussion and declamation activities. The management extended best wishes to all.
