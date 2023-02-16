AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Students of Classes XI and IX organised 'Milestones', a farewell-cum-good luck party for their seniors. Students of Classes XII and X were given a warm welcome and presented with badges. The event kickstarted with the lighting of candles by AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Administrator Sidhant, school Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla, among others. Later, the outgoing students of Class XII gave a brief introduction about themselves and were presented with cards, trophies and suitable titles. They went through two rounds to qualify for the Master AKSIPS-65, Miss AKSIPS-65 and other titles. Meanwhile, Class X students were presented good luck cards.