AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The primary wing of the school organised a visit to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Phase XI, Mohali. Students offered prayers and relished prasad. The Associate Director, Parnika Singh, and the Principa,l Rajminder Kaur Jaitla, extended their best wishes to all on the occasion.
