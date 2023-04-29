AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

An workshop on "Prevention from malaria" was conducted at the school for senior students to mark Anti-Malaria Day. Neetu Suri from the science faculty explained the students about the spread of malaria and ways to prevent it. A visual presentation was also shown. The Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh, and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised the students to create awareness about the spread of malaria .
