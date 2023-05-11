AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Mannat Mehta of the school brought laurels by bagging a silver medal in Punjab wrestling under-15 girls district tournament. She has been selected for the state championship. The Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh, and the Principal, Rajminder Kaur Jaitla, congratulated her for her sincere dedication and commendable performance.
