AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school's achieved 100 per cent result in the CBSE exams. For Class XII, Ridham Verma of Medical stream scored 96%, Karanvir Singh Ahluwalia of Non-Medical scored 85%, Jiya of Commerce stream scored 86% and Raghav & Udai Partap Singh of Humanities scored 81%. From Class X, Brahmjot Kaur scored 93%, Arvind Saggi scored 100% marks in English. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated all the students on their success.