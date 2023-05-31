AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A plethora of activities were held to enhance students' learning and creativity. Students of classes I and II enjoyed the pool party and water sports. Classes VI to VIII students participated in intra-house competition based on environmental awareness and concerns. Iqbal House bagged the first position. Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated all teams for their awareness and knowledge about environmental related facts and figures.
