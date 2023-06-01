AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school organised a visit to Verka plant for classes IV and V to provide a practical knowledge and exposure to students about the manufacturing and processing of dairy products. Students were briefed about the plant's history, functions, and products. They were taken through the plant and were told about the processes involved in the processing of milk and milk products. Later, they savoured butter milk and other products. Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised students to pen down their experiences and consume milk products to get sufficient protein and minerals.