AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To enhance the skills and creativity of students during the vacations, the school organised Synergy -- a summer camp, for students in the age group of 6-15 years of age. A well-planned module consisting of meditation, spoken English, personality development, art and crafts, folk dance, instrumental music and vocal music was offered to the students. At the finale, there was plethora of activities where students presented a show consisting of shabad recital, telephonic conversation, self-introduction, setting of a table, art and craft display, bhangra, a parody of chirpy songs. The students made head gears and paper bags with "Save trees and conserve our planet" captions. Students got goodie bags containing a book, a chocolate and a chips packet. A tang party was organised for all in the end. The Associate Director ( Academics), Parnika Singh, and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla applauded the interest shown by the students in learning new skills. Participation certificates were given to all students.
