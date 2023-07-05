AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school organised a workshop for teachers on NEP and pedagogical reforms to attain competency-based learning to meet the demands of today’s learners. Teachers were briefed about how students should take charge of their learning and how to blend the core concepts of NEP seamlessly in the current curriculum. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged teachers to focus on competency-based learning and focus on enhancing and enriching communicative skills of students. Teachers found the workshop fruitful and informative.