AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To hone the 21st century skills, a workshop on digital learning skills was organised for the staff of the school by Extramarks. The session highlighted the usage of smart classrooms for better learning experience of students. The trainer stressed on how smart learning should replace cramming. The teachers found the session informative. The Associate Director, academics, Parnika Singh, and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised teachers to make the best use of digital advancements and achieve the desired learning outcomes.
