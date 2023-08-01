AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To create awareness about Kargil Vijay Diwas, a special assembly was organised where the significance of the day was highlighted, followed by a patriotic song sung in unison. Students took a pledge to never forget the sacrifices made by the country’s soldiers and strive to uphold their legacy. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised the students to be responsible citizens and show their love and respect for the country.

