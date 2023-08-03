AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To give a twin insight of rainy season and colour blue, a special assembly was organised for the pre-primary wing where the significance of rain and monsoon was highlighted. The students came dressed in blue and also participated in the rain dance activity. Students looked cute in umbrellas and raincoats. A special presentation by them on the melodious number ‘Rim jhim gire sawan…” was an icing on the cake. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised the students to take necessary precautions during the rainy season.
