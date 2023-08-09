AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school in collaboration with Metaverse 360 VR Experience provided a unique opportunity to the students of Classes I to X to explore space, discover the world and time travel in history. The primary students went on a virtual visit to a space launching centre, UNESCO world heritage sites and explored the wildlife in an African forest. The senior students travelled across the Milkyway galaxy, ancient Egypt and Rome. Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised the students to jot down their experience in the form of an article or a diary entry.
