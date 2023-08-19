AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Under the guidance of Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Associate Director (Administration)) Sidhant, Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla, Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic gusto and enthusiasm. The Tricolour was unfurled by the Principal. A special assembly was organised where the significance of the Independence Day was discussed in detail along with a bouquet of patriotic songs. The school campus was abuzz with a series of activities besides the screening of the patriotic movie “Azadi” for Class VIII to X. The management extended best wishes to all.
