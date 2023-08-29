AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The birth anniversary of founder of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Ajit Karam Singh was celebrated at the school. A series of literary and creative activities were conducted throughout the week. The grand finale of the Founder’s Day celebrations started with the welcoming of the members of the management. The ceremonial torch was lighted by Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra, Dr Jasmine Kalra, Director, AKSIPS-45, Associate Director (Academics) Sidhant, Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla. The school choir presented the school song. The event started with the felicitation of achievers in various categories by the dignitaries. The day also saw the inauguration of the most awaited Ajit Tinkering Lab by Jasdeep Kalra and Jasmine Kalra.

