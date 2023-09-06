AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

School students won medals in the inter-school zonal skating competition in different age categories (U -11, U-14 and U-17). Krish bagged two gold medals, Raghav three gold medals, Simar three gold medals, Rachit three silver medals, Aria one gold medal and one silver medal, Seerat two silver medals, Jasnoor one silver medal and one bronze medal, Manik one silver medal, Jashan one bronze medal and Ali Baksh one bronze medal. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the winners.

#Mohali