AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Mannat Mehta, a Class IX student of the school, bagged gold medal in the inter-school district wrestling tournament. Associate Director, Academics, AKSIPS Group of Schools, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated her for her sincere dedication and commendable performance.
