AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To highlight the significance of Janmashtami, a series of activities were organised for the students of the school. The pre-primary wing participated in a mukut-making activity. Class I to V students visited the Lakshmi Narayan temple to worship Lord Krishna and seek blessings. A special assembly was organised to mark the occasion. Divjot of Class IX and Lakshi of KG shared the significance of Janmashtmi. A melodious bhajan by the school choir and the foot-tapping Krishna leela by KG students enthralled all. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla extended their best wishes to students and their families.
