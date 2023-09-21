AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Students of Class IV and V were taken for a visit to a post office in Phase VII, Mohali. The trip aimed at giving an insight to students who hardly knew about the functioning and working of the oldest and the humble means of communication. At the post office the students met the post master and other employees and interacted with them to know more about letters, speed post, money order, etc. It was an enlightening opportunity for them. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal spoke to the students to know their learning experience. Students also wrote letters to their friends.

