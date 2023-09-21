AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Students of Class IV and V were taken for a visit to a post office in Phase VII, Mohali. The trip aimed at giving an insight to students who hardly knew about the functioning and working of the oldest and the humble means of communication. At the post office the students met the post master and other employees and interacted with them to know more about letters, speed post, money order, etc. It was an enlightening opportunity for them. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal spoke to the students to know their learning experience. Students also wrote letters to their friends.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...