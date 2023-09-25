AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The objective of Ajit Tinkering Lab is to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills, such as design mind set, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing. Science and mathematics teachers attended a workshop to evolve interesting and fun-filled activities to arouse curiosity of students to think out of the box. Amit Dixit, physics lecturer, demonstrated a series of activities to guide the teachers. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla told the teachers to foster creativity and curiosity in students through numerous lab activities.
