AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Prince Pal Singh, a Class IX student of the school bagged bronze medal in the Inter-School State Wrestling Tournament. Associate Director, Academics, AKSIPS Group of Schools, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated him for his dedication and commendable performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing
Canada is home to about 770,000 Sikhs - the highest populati...