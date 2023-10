The pre-primary wing organised ‘Funtasia’ — a fun-filled day with a series of recreational activities. The toddlers enjoyed sports and games, story-telling session and an animated movie after the recapitulation session came to an end. The day was thoroughly enjoyed by kids along with the party tiffin. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised the faculty to conduct more of such activities to make learning fun for the little ones.

#Mohali