AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school celebrated the International Day of Non-violence. A variety of activities were organised throughout the day. Class XI and XII participated in a peace rally emphasising upon the key teachings of Gandhi. Class VI, IX and X participated in an intra-house quiz competition recalling the magnificence of the Father of the Nation. Classes VII and VIII participated in slogan-writing and poster-making activities, respectively. Students promised to achieve the objectives of ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’. Associate Director Parnika Simgh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla talked to the students to know their perspective about the International Day of Non-violence.

#Mohali