AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school celebrated the International Day of Non-violence. A variety of activities were organised throughout the day. Class XI and XII participated in a peace rally emphasising upon the key teachings of Gandhi. Class VI, IX and X participated in an intra-house quiz competition recalling the magnificence of the Father of the Nation. Classes VII and VIII participated in slogan-writing and poster-making activities, respectively. Students promised to achieve the objectives of ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’. Associate Director Parnika Simgh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla talked to the students to know their perspective about the International Day of Non-violence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...