AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A plethora of activities were organised for Classes VI to VIII on Hindi Diwas. Class Vl students participated in ‘Kavita Vachan’ on the topic, ‘Save trees’. Class Vll students participated in poem recitation highlighting the importance of mother tongue and Class Vlll students wrote poems on nature. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the efforts put in by the participants and encouraged them to be avid readers and writers.

#Mohali