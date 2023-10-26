AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To enhance the awareness on the POCSO Act, an awareness workshop was organised for the teachers of Hub members schools, AKSIPS-123, 125, 45 and 41, along with the host school. The resource personm Psychologist Dr Gurmeet Kaur Gillm gave a deep insight into the POCSO Act. Teachers got awareness on the types of abuse, signs and symptoms and how to make the best use of the POCSO Act. The teachers were made aware of e-box and its usage. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla thanked Gurmeet Kaur Gill for updating the teachers on the POCSO Act.
