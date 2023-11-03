AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school celebrated Dasehra by organising a special assembly. A bhajan was presented by the school choir. Excerpts from the Ramayan were presented by Iqbal House students. An effigy of Ravan was lit by Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal, Rajminder Kaur Jaitla. They appreciated students’ efforts and encouraged them to slay bad habits and embrace human virtues this Dasehra. A series of activities were organised for students at various levels. Playway to Class II participated in a show-and-tell competition highlighting the characters from the Ramayana. Senior students talked about bad habits and how they could be overcome.

#Mohali