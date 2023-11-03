AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school celebrated Dasehra by organising a special assembly. A bhajan was presented by the school choir. Excerpts from the Ramayan were presented by Iqbal House students. An effigy of Ravan was lit by Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal, Rajminder Kaur Jaitla. They appreciated students’ efforts and encouraged them to slay bad habits and embrace human virtues this Dasehra. A series of activities were organised for students at various levels. Playway to Class II participated in a show-and-tell competition highlighting the characters from the Ramayana. Senior students talked about bad habits and how they could be overcome.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment
The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering inves...
UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces
Accused men at large
Israeli troops surround Gaza city; UN team talks of 'grave risk of genocide'
Hamas says Israel understating its casualties in Gaza