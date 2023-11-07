AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The pre-primary wing organised Halloween day in a grand way. The students came dressed up as deadly demons, ghosts, witches, etc, for the Halloween competition. The concept of Halloween was explained to them. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the confidence and creativity shown by the little ones. The best dressed students as per the theme received the prizes and certificates.
