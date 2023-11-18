AKSIPS 65 Smart School, Mohali

A series of activities were organised to mark Diwali festivities. The primary wing participated in a plethora of competitions. Classes I and II participated in thali decoration, while class III students showcased their gift wrapping skills. Creative door decors, torans were prepared by class V students. Class VI students participated in diya decoration competition, students of class VII and VIII students participated in rangoli-making competition. The senior secondary students prepared posters on green diwali and decorated the school corridors. Associate Director Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the creative and artistic capabilities of the students. Prizes and certificates were given to the winners.
