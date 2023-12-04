AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The secondary wing organised a road safety workshop for the students of Class VI to VIII. Students were enlightened about the traffic rules and road safety. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla interacted with the students and urged them to follow traffic rules to be safe on the road.
