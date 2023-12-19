AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A series of sports and fitness competitions and activities were organised to celebrate Fit India Week. ‘League of legends - A race carnival’ was organised for classeses I to V where different races were conducted. Students of Class VI participated in a yoga competition. Class VII took part in a quiz on ‘Indoor and outdoor games’. Class VIII showed their creativity by participating in the ‘Fit India Diwas: Poster making competition’. Class IX participated in an inter-section kho-kho competition. Class X students showed their energy and stamina during a basketball match and classes XI and XII participated in a quiz on ‘Indoor and outdoor games’. A session was organised before the competitions to brief the students about the significance of health, hygiene and fitness. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged students to remain physically active and devote some time every day to physical activities.

#Mohali