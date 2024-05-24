AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The toppers in AISSE Class X Board Examinations are Priyanshu Gupta 94 per cent closely followed by Akshita 93 per cent. Akshita added yet another feather to her cap by securing 100 per cent marks in Social Science. The school's result is 100 per cent with 29 students securing the first division. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder K. Jaitla congratulated all students for their brilliant performance and wished them luck for their future.
