AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day, the school organised virtual yoga sessions for students and parents. The physical education instructors took virtual sessions wing wise to help students and parents reap the numerous benefits of yoga. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla advised students to practice yoga to stay alert and active physically and mentally.
