AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, hosts CBSE capacity building programme

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, hosts CBSE capacity building programme

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
The school hosted a CBSE capacity building programme focussed on promoting wellness and mental health among students. Resource persons Rajesh Kumar Bansal, Principal, Century Public School, Naya Gaon, and Arun John Mesiah, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, Chandigarh, shared valuable insights and strategies. Interesting activities by participants made the session worthwhile. The programme brought together teachers from AKSIPS-65 and other schools, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing and growth. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla remained committed to prioritising student well-being and supporting educators in their crucial role.

