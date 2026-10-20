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Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, organises blood donation camp

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, organises blood donation camp

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:15 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, organised a blood donation camp in the memory of Manjit D Singh, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, Mohali. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from parents, teachers and local residents. The event was attended by Sidhant, Associate Director (Administration); Parnika Singh, Associate Director (Academics); Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla; and members of the Rotary Club. Emphasising the message ‘Donate Blood, Save Lives’, the school management thanked the donors and acknowledged the support extended by Gaurav Jain. The initiative promoted compassion, community service and humanitarian values.

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