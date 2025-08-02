AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali organises nature conservation day

The school celebrated World Nature Conservation Day. The day was dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of nature conservation and promoting environmental sustainability among students. Pupils of classes VI to VIII participated in a tree plantation drive. They also performed a street play on the importance of protecting nature and the environment highlighting the consequences of environmental degradation and the benefits of conservation. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla highlighted the importance of nature conservation.
