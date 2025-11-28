AKSIPS-65 Smart School organises annual function

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, organised its annual function "Dastaan-E-Honsla: A story of courage, resilience and hope". Dr Ginni Duggal, District Education Officer, Mohali, presided over the event as the chief guest, while Starling Temp, Academic Sight Officer, DC Charter Schools, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Chairman Dr BNS Walia (NEDT & Ex-Director, PGI), warmly welcomed a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Director Jasmine Kalra, Trustee Kanwal Madan, Associate Director (Administration) Sidhant, Principals of various branches and special guests-Jyotan Sharan, Roopan Singh, Gurdarshan Singh Loin, Sinnya Balora, Gunna Walia and Amand Walia-who graced the occasion with their presence. Dastaan-e-Honsla paid a heartfelt tribute to trustee Manjeet D Singh. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp. Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla presented the school report, followed by the release of the event's title track CD by the management. The theatrical presentation, Dastaan-E-Honsla, showcased family bonds and their deep connection to the lives of Indian soldiers. A series of vibrant thematic songs and captivating dance performances enthralled the audience, earning tremendous applause. The Chief Guest lauded the school's unwavering commitment, hard work and heartfelt dedication in making the event a resounding success. Associate Director Parnika Singh conveyed her profound gratitude to the distinguished guests and parents.

Advertisement