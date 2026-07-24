AKSIPS-65 Smart School organises essay writing competition

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, organised an essay writing competition for students of classes IX to XII. The topic for the competition was ‘Role of AI in Building a Viksit Bharat by 2047’. The competition aimed to encourage students to think critically about the role of technology in nation-building and to express their vision for India’s development by 2047. Students participated with enthusiasm and presented innovative ideas on how artificial intelligence can transform various sectors and contribute towards making India a developed nation. The school management appreciated the thoughtful participation and reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future-ready citizens. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the efforts and creative ideas of the students.

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