AKSIPS-65 wins runner-up trophy in cricket meet

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, secured the first runner-up trophy at the Inter-Branch Cricket Tournament. The junior cricket team showcased impressive skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Vansh of Class VI was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the team and the sports faculty on their dedicated efforts. They appreciated the players' commitment and encouraged them to continue working hard and striving for excellence. The achievement reflects the school's emphasis on nurturing sporting talent and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among students.

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