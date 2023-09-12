AKSIPS Group of Schools

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the AKSIPS family. Teachers if all five branches — AKSIPS-41, AKSIPS-65, AKSIPS-45, AKSIPS-123 and AKSIPS-125 — were taken out for a movie to Piccadilly theatre. It was a fun-filled and special day for all the AKSIPS members.
